Long Queue as Primark, Zara and other shops Reopen since lockdown in March 

Shops in England have reopened for business for the first time since the lockdown caused by Coronavirus as hundreds of people queued as early as 6am waiting to buy from the stores . 

Prime Minster Boris Johnson had earlier announced plans to gradually and carefully  begin reopening of the economy while explaining that he did not know whether to expect a flood or a trickle when the shops reopened but that he hoped people would return in sensible numbers


Long queues were seen at Primark stores across England, with dozens of keen shoppers waiting outside branches of the budget clothes store in Birmingham, Derby, Liverpool and Nottingham.

Minister of Small business Paul Scully, maintained that  it is safe to shop, noting the new looks many stores will have as they attempt to ensure social distancing and good hygiene among staff and customers.

He said “The high street is going to be a different place to what it was before, with the one-way systems, with the hand sanitisers, and with people not trying clothes on in the same way.

“Nonetheless, I would encourage people to be sensible, work with the people in the shop but do go out and shop, and start opening our economy gradually and carefully.”

Also, commuters were pictured wearing masks at London’s Waterloo station as face coverings on public transport became mandatory in England.

