Loose Media’s CMO, Calls For Shut Down Of DLHS Over Rape Of 11-Year-Old

By Onwuka Gerald

Digital Media professional, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer at TORA Africa, Ized Uanikhehi, @zegbua has explained on Monday that the rape incident at Deeper Life High School (DLHS), involved the senior boys, gang raping the victim, made him gulp their sperm and finally threatened to kill him should he expose them.

@zegbua made the revelation on Monday via her official Twitter handle.

Kindly recall that on Sunday, an 11 year old JSS1 student at Deeper Life High School (DLHS) was punished for bed wetting by his teachers, after starving him, they released him to his seniors who raped and molested him.

The teachers who starved him for wetting the bed, also threatened to make life miserable for him should he proceed to tell his parents he was starved.

Meanwhile, Ized Uanikhehi took to her Twitter handle to condemn the incident. She suggested that the school be shut down permanently.

See her Tweet below:

“Before you have an opinion on that Deeper Life School video, watch the full thing on Facebook, that boy was sodomized, and raped (the Senior boys made him swallow their sperm) and then threatened with Death.

That school should be shut down very fast! Forever”.

Before you have an opinion on that Deeper Life School video, watch the full thing on Facebook, that boy was sodomized, and raped (the Senior boys made him swallow their sperm) and then threatened with Death.



That school should be shut down very fast! Forever. — King Ized… (@zegbua) December 21, 2020