“Lots Of Questions Need To Be Answered If The Ben Ayade Govt Must Convince Us All That The State Is Indeed #COVID19-free”
In the last few weeks, there has been series of denials, accusations, and counter-accusations between state government officials and federal health authorities on whether the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases exist in Cross River.
The State Government has been claiming that the deadly virus has no place in the state because of its proactive efforts.
Authorities in Cross Rivers believe there is a plot to compulsorily report COVID-19 cases in the state but medical experts and federal officials said the low number of test samples turned in from the states is making it difficult to ascertain if they are actually coronavirus-free.
The position of the state government has raised the curiosity among Nigerians on whether the claims are real or not considering what is at stake should there be any misrepresentation.
Investigative journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, says lots of questions need to be answered if the Ben Ayade government must convince people that the state is indeed COVID-19-free.
See below the questions he raised: