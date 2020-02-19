Lucky Omoluwa, Pinnacle Communications Chairman is dead

Lucky Omoluwa, the founder and chairman of Pinnacle Communications, is dead.

The billionaire businessman reportedly slumped Tuesday morning as he was preparing for work.

Omoluwa was rushed to the National Hospital in Abuja where he was confirmed dead.

Born on March 6, 1954, Omoluwa was knighted by Pope Benedict XVI in 2010.

He is on the board of several companies with interests’ cutting across construction, as well as international procurements.

Omoluwa was involved in a case that included the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) as co-defendant.

Last week, the Federal High, Abuja, fixed March 26 for ruling on the no-case-submission filed by the suspended Director-General of NBC, Modibo Kawu, over disbursement of N2.5bn Federal Government Digital Switch Over (DSO) project.

Similar ruling on motions by the late Omoluwa and the Chief Operating Officer, Dipo Onifade of the Pinnacle Communications Ltd, was to be decided on the same day.

Justice Folashade Ogunbanjo-Giwa fixed the date after counsel to all the parties adopted their addresses.

The Independent Corruption Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) accused the trio of misleading a public officer with the intent to defraud the federal government, in contravention of Section 26 (1) (c) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under Section 19 of the same law.

Kawu’s lawyer, Abdulhakeem Mustapha, SAN, said that the failure of the prosecution to link his client with any of the ingredients of the alleged offences necessitated the application.

He insisted that his client had not committed any offences for recommending payment of the N2.5 billion seed grant to Pinnacle Communications.

Mustapha further complained about the failure of the prosecution to bring the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, to testify in court in a transaction he approved.