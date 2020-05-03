Madagascan President Offers To Transport Their #COVID19 Herbal Drink To Hospitals Across Africa

Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina has offered to transport their Coronavirus medicine to hospitals across Africa during an online meeting with 9 other African Presidents; Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa), Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Ali Bongo (Gabon), Idriss Deby (Chad), Felix Tshisekedi (Congo Republic), Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (Egypt), Kata and Mahamadou Issoufou (Niger).

Dr. Jérôme Munyangi is the man behind the drafting of a protocol which led to the manufacture of Covid-organics, miracle remedy of the Malagasy government for the prevention and the treatment of #COVID-19.

“I am the author of the proposal for the protocol on all African governments of Covid Artemisia,” Dr. Munyangi told a Congolese journalist during an exclusive interview.

For the past six years, Dr. Jérôme Munyangi has been working on an alternative malaria treatment based on Artemisia, a tropical plant also found in East Africa and already marketed for its medicinal properties.

Dr. Jérôme Munyangi obtained his medical degree from the University of Kinshasa. After his Masters at Paris Diderot University and another at the University of Otawa, he was recruited in 2011 by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a researcher on neglected tropical diseases.

As other countries across the globe are baffled on how to get a vaccine or cure for the deadly #COVID-19, Madagascar announced recently that it had a herbal concoction that was successful against coronavirus in a span of seven days.

Indeed, the President of Madagascar, Rajoelina, officially introduced the bottled herb saying it will be a preventative measure against the disease.

“Schoolchildren should be given this to drink… little by little throughout the day,” President Rajoelina told the diplomats and dignitaries gathered for the launch of Covid-Organics at the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research (Imra), which developed the tonic.

“Tests have been carried out. Two people have now been cured by this treatment. Schoolchildren should be given this to drink… little by little throughout the day,” the President said.

The herbal drink has not been scientifically tested and there’s no proof it works against COVID-19, but the President is enthusiastically promoting it.

Medical experts are critical of the drink, pointing out that no scientific tests have been done on it.

There are no approved drugs for COVID-19 and numerous treatments and vaccines are currently being tested around the world.

Mr Rajoelina’s comments come in the same week that US President Donald Trump talked about injecting disinfectant to fight coronavirus, a comment he later said was sarcastic.

Madagascar, an Indian Ocean island nation of 26 million people, currently has 128 recorded cases of COVID-19 and no deaths.