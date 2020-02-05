Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Madonna has offered to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle so they don’t have to stay in “boring” Canada.

In a video shared online, the 61-year-old singer is seen addressing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex while sitting in front of her dressing room mirror.

She said: “Harry, don’t run off to Canada. It’s so boring there.”

She added: “I’ll let them sub-let my apartment in Central Park West. It’s [got] two bedrooms, it’s got the best view of Manhattan, an incredible balcony. I think that’s gonna be a winner, that’s gonna be the deal-breaker. Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW.

“The view is better, that’s for sure.”

As a man giggled in the background, Madonna added: “Yeah, a bunch of guys in woolly hats.”

Sharing the video to Instagram, she wrote: “Do Megan and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment on Central Park West??”

Watch the video below.