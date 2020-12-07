Magu Honours CCB Invitation To Declare Owned Assets

By Brangyet Kabien

The suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, has honoured the summoning of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in Abuja.

BREAKING TIMES gathered from sources nearby that the Mr. Magu alonside his lawyer, was at CCB’s office in Abuja last week Thursday over invitation on declaration of his assets.

Magu however could not be attended to due organization’s ongoing annual lecture with a theme titled: “Fighting Corruption for Socio-Economic Development”.

For interview on his assets declaration, Magu later visited the CCB on Friday, December 4, 2020.

The suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, has honoured the invitation of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in Abuja.

TVC News learnt from sources close to the matter that the suspended EFCC boss was at the CCB office in Abuja on Thursday, December 3, 2020 with his lawyers over the CCB’s invitation on his assets declaration. But Magu could not be attended to as the CCB was having its annual lecture with a theme titled: “Fighting Corruption for Socio-Economic Development”.

It was further gathered that Magu later visited the CCB on Friday, December 4, 2020 where he spent couple of hours for the interview on his assets declaration.

It may please you to note that CCB, earlier invited Magu on November 17, 2020, asking him to come with an acknowledgement slips of all his assets declaration since he started working with the commission; copies of his Appointment Letter, Acceptance, Records of Service and payslips from year January to May, 2020; as well as all title documents of his landed properties, developed and yet to be developed.

The suspended EFCC boss replied in his two letters, told CCB that he would not be able to honour its invitation due to his inability in accessing documents CCB is requesting from him.

Speaking through his Lawyer, Mr. Wahab Shittu, the Suspended EFCC Boss explained that he did not shun the CCB invitation as reported in certain sections of the Media but only sought for a new date over lack of access to relevant documents.

According to the letter, “ We wish to state with high sense of responsibility that we have written two letters to the Chairman of the CBB, intimating him about the inability of our client to have access to the relevant documents as required by the CCB.

“The letters, which were dated November 16 and 17, 2020, were addressed to the CCB Chairman.

“The letters were titled- Re: Investigation of Activities- Letter of Invitation, Breach of Code of Conduct for Public Officers.

Furthermore the letter states, “Please note that the letters were stamped and acknowledged by the office of the CCB Chairman on the said date of November 17, 2020.

“We also wish to state the said letters were copied to the Director of Intelligence, Investigation and Monitoring while the letters were also stamped and acknowledged by his office.

“Explaining the inability of our client to honour the invitation, we stated as follows:

“Your letter dated November 2, 2020 with reference No.-CCB/HQ/II & M/007/2093 addressed to our client has been passed unto us to respond to as follows:

“In the referred letter, our client was requested to appear before your distinguished body on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11am prompt concerning the above subject matter.

“We have firm instructions to inform your distinguished body that our client, regrettably will not be able to honour today’s invitation in view of certain circumstances beyond his control”. The letter further reads.

“Our client’s inability to honour your invitation is as a result of his inability to access his office and the requested documents since his suspension from office.

The letters in part furtger states, “We wish to inform you that the documents which you requested for and other personal documents are still in his personal office where he has been denied access up to date”.

“We request that the invitation to our client be extended pending the conclusion of the exercise of the mandate of the presidential Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up against our client and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)”.

Relatedly,the letter states “This request has become necessary since most of the documents requested by your Bureau were removed from our client’s offices by the Department of State Security Service (DSS) and the request of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry in the absence of our client while our client was in detention.

“Based on the foregoing, it would be impossible for our client to answer your questions and provides those documents which are in the possession of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry and the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

“We therefore kindly request your distinguished body to graciously extend the invitation extended to our client pending the return of our client’s documents (which you requested).

“Please note that there is the need for our client to have access to the relevant documents in order to prepare for his defence to your invitation.

“In the circumstances, until such a time when our client gains access to his personal file in his office where most of the requested documents are, it is impracticable to honour your invitation, even if our client is willing to do so as an obedient and patriotic citizen.”