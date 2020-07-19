Magu Probe: Garba Shehu Tells Nigerians To Prepare For ‘Surprising Revelations’

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu said on Sunday, that the ongoing probe of former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu will spring a lot of surprises on Nigerians.

Shehu, said this on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme on Sunday, saying the Presidency had been receiving updates from the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel.

The panel led by Salami is investigating over 20 allegations levelled against Magu.

Among the many allegations brought against Magu is that he bought a house in Dubai worth over N550m while the interest accrued to N550bn recovered funds could not be accounted for.

The Presidency has asked Nigerians to prepare for surprises as the panel probing Magu, gets ready to submit its report.

Shehu warned that the revelations might cause temporary embarrassment to the President, Muhammadu Buhari. He however assured that the government would be vindicated eventually.

Responding to a question on claims by Magu’s lawyers that the probe was a witch-hunt, Shehu said, “I guess this is a question for the Justice Ayo Salami panel and I must say that panel is composed of some of this country’s most honoured people with integrity who will do the right thing.

“I am not going to pre-empt the panel investigation but I just advice Nigerians to hold their hearts in their hands. By the time they are done with this job and they come out with the reports prepare yourselves for surprises.

The Presidential Spokesman hinted at drama in the coming days, saying; “I don’t know what will come out but if the sense we are getting from what is being done over there is anything to go by, I think that Nigerians should not be confused by any outbursts by anybody.”