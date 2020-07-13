Magu: Prophet Sues NAN Over Money Laundering Allegations

The News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) has been recently sued by the General Overseer Divine Hand Of God Prophetic Ministries, Prophet Omale Emmanuel over alleged accusation of laundering Magu’s looted money overseas.

The enraged Prophet disproved of the allegations tendered by NAN, and seeked immediate redress to the issue through a letter written by his lawyer, Chief Gordy Uche recently in Abuja.

According to the Statement, “the story, published by one of your reporters online, has been read by millions over the globe, and in the process; tarnished the image of our Client and has turned him into a source of ridicule in the society”.

In light to the allegations by your agency, “my client however, seeks immediate redress to the issue. The apology must be published in three different Nationals, 7 days from when letter was received”.

“Failure to comply, will be risking a libel suit that will demand that your agency pays the sum of one billion naira as an injunction for compensation of the defamed character”, the statement further read