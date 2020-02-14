1 comment

Magu to civil servants: Going late to work is corruption

Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu has described lateness to work as corruption which must be tackled.

Speaking on Friday in Abuja during the anti-corruption walk which was organised in collaboration with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), he said it was unfortunate that about “10:30am, less than 10 percent of workers in the federal secretariat were at work. That is corruption and has to be tackled.”

The walk had Corps members whose community development service (CDS) was anti-corruption group alongside other Corps members who were on solidarity with the anti-corruption campaign.

On his part, Minister of Youth, Mr Sunday Dare urged the youths to go ahead with the campaign against corruption.

He urged them to spread the message against corruption to other youth, stressing that if corruption was defeated, they were sure to have a bright future in the country.

Seun Adeuyi


    February 14, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    The Senate refused to confirm the Acting Chairman of EFCC but he is still in office, for about 5 years noe. What do you call that ?

    Reply

