Maiduguri: 5 Killed, Scores Injured As Bomb Explodes In Maiduguri

A bomb explosion in Maiduguri the capital of Borno State has killed at least five people, injured several others few hours to the Sallah celebrations.

Reports say the explosion occurred around Custom area, along Tashan Bama road on Thursday evening while the residents prepared for their Sallah celebrations .

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Ndatsu, while confirming the attack and the casualty figure said it was not clear what explosive was used for the attack, only a bomb specialist could explain that.

He said, “We have dispatched our explosive ordinance detection (EOD) team to investigate the incidents and to determine whether improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were used”.

“The attack was carried out by insurgents”, he added.

The first bomb was said to have landed at a shop in the commercial area, killing a furniture maker and his son.

Anothe also landed in a house at Gwange area while a child and a goat were killed.

Two other people were struck in a blast at the third location, bringing the number of those killed to five.

Officials of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, have evacuated the bodies of the victims from the scenes of the blasts.