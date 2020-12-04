Maina To Remain In Kuje Prison Till End Of Trial

By Seun Adeuyi

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday has ordered that the rearrested former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team, Abulrasheed Maina, be remanded in prison, till the end of his trial.

Justice Okon Abang made the order, following an application by the counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mohammed Abubakar to that effect.

Maina is being prosecuted over allegations of N2bn money laundering.

He had jumped bail and fled to the Niger Republic, but was produced in court on Friday, following his extradition to Nigeria yesterday.

Justice Abang, while ruling on the EFCC’s application for a remand order, said, “The defendant is already on bench warrant having jumped bail. So he shall be remanded in correctional centre pending the conclusion of the trial.”

Maina’s new lawyer, Adaji Abel, appealed for an adjournment of the case to enable him to prepare adequately for the case.

Justice Abang acceded to the request and adjourned the matter until December 8.