Maj. Gen Irefin Dies of COVID-19 Complications

By Adejumo Enock

Major. General Joshua Olu Irefin of the 6 division NIgerian Army, Bori Camp, Port Harcourt has died of coronavirus-related complications.

Irefin who took over the command from Maj. Gen. Felix Agugo in July,2020 died in Abuja after testing positive for Covid-19.

A senior military officer who pleaded anonymous confirmed the death in Abuja.

According to him, “one of our fine officers is dead, He is the GOC, 6th Division, he died in Abuja after developing complications caused by the coronavirus”. He said

The Army cancelled the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference holding in Abuja as a result of the death of Irene.

Irefin was the immediate past GOC 81 Division NIgerian Army, Lagos before his death on Thursday.