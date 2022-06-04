Majeed Amjad Literary Society Tops Literary Competitions

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Qirtas Literary Society University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences organized all Pakistan Literary Competition “Baazgsht”. Majeed Amjad Literary Society of the University of Sahiwal won five prominent positions in the competition.

The president of the society and young poet Muhammad Azhar-ul-Haq won the first position in Punjabi poetry. Mohammad Roshan ul Haq got third position in Urdu Afsana while Mohammad Naseer got third position in Urdu Ushra. Abdul Rahim Daim came third in Punjabi Ghazal and Hamza Ijaz Sahil came third in Urdu Poetry.

Dr. Asif Nawaz, Director Student Affairs, and Mubashir Saeed, Patron-in-Chief of the Society, congratulated the winning students and encouraged all the students who participated in the competitions.

He said that such competitions further enhance the creativity of the students and it is very important to hold such competitions.

