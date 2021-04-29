Makinde: Nigerians Are Tired Of APC

The maladministration of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will not extend beyond 2023, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared.

Makinde, who spoke on Wednesday at the inauguration of the South-West PDP Zonal Executives, held at the Government House in Agodi, Ibadan, noted that Nigerians were already tired of the party and would kick it out of power at the polls.

The governor said there was an urgent need to address the challenges of insecurity and economic recession.

He told the PDP to show the entire masses that it was prepared take power back at the centre.

According to him, “I was reading in the newspaper where a national leader of the APC said that the APC will be in power beyond 2023. I want to say it is a big lie.

“Nigerians are tired of the misgovernance of the APC at the national level. Is it insecurity? Is it economic meltdown? Is it the aloofness of the entire leadership of government?

“Is that what is giving them the assurance of continuing beyond 2023? No, Nigerians will not take that.”

Makinde charged the new executive members of PDP to bring aggrieved members back to the fold.