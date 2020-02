Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Tuesday sworn in five newly appointed permanent secretaries.

Makinde, who made this known through his official twitter account urged the newly appointees to see their appointments as a call to further service to the government and the people of Oyo State.

Those appointed include: Mrs Aminat Atere, Dr Adeyanju Olusoji Alaruru, Mrs Fasina Adenike Ayobami, Mr Segun Ajekiigbe, and Mrs Grace Olabisi Oderinde.