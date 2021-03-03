Makinde: We Won’t Provide Land For Ranching In Oyo

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has said the state will not provide land for ranching as it believes it is a private business.

Governor Makinde said this to clarify a tweet in which he revealed that Oyo State will adopt the National Livestock Transformation Plan which is already being implemented in Kwara State.

“We also agreed that the National Livestock Transformation Plan which is already being implemented in Kwara State would be implemented in Oyo State leading to further collaborations between both states on economy and security,” the Governor, after a meeting with his Kwara State counterpart, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, had said on Twitter.

This was taken by many to mean an implementation of Rural Grazing Area settlements which many Nigerians had kicked against in the past.

“I hope the National Livestock Transformation Plan is not the same RUGA. If yes, Mr Governor please tread with caution. But no, please fire on all salvos.” one Twitter user, @olufunkeajibul1, said.

@Itee_esq wrote, “Your Excellency Sir, hope you are not bringing RUGA to Oyo State through the back door.”

Makinde’s attention was drawn to the reactions to his tweet, resulting in a clarification on his decision to implement the National Livestock Transformation Plan.

He said the state will not implement the whole of the National Livestock Transformation Plan, only the aspects it finds beneficial.

His words, “My attention has been drawn to this tweet regarding the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan during the joint security meeting, yesterday. For the avoidance of doubt, when I said we would implement the plan, I didn’t mean a wholesale implementation.

“We will be taking aspects which are beneficial for our state. As I have stated on several occasions, our position in Oyo State is that ranching is a private business and should be carried out as such. Our admin won’t be providing land for free to private investors for ranching.”