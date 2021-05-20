Malami Likening Killer Herdsmen to Spare Parts Dealers is Idiotic, Bigoted – Ohanaeze Youth Council

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, OYC, has reacted to the position of the Federal Government on the recent ban on open grazing by Governors from the Southern States.

Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in a well publicized interview on Channels Television stated that the Governors of the Southern region had no such constitutional powers.

He added that the decision by the Governors to ban open grazing can be likened to Northern Governors banning the sale of motor spare parts in their region.

In response, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council said it was clear to Nigerians that the killer herdsmen had all along gained their strength from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government authorities.

Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, President General of the group said it was “a show of shame that a senior lawyer could wake up and draw such weird comparisons.”

“We are in deep shock over the statement made by the Attorney General of the Federation on open TV. It is so sad that such a posturing could come from the chief law officer of the land.

“To say the least, we are more disappointed because this came from a senior lawyer, a supposed senior lawyer and SAN who should know better. How on earth can Malami compare herdsmen killing, raping women and forcefully taking over people’s ancestral land to spare parts dealers.

“His ethnic driven stand no doubt shows that the Federal Government has all along been the one giving impetus to killer herdsmen. May we ask him, “the spare parts dealers in the North, are they not paying for their shops? Are they not contributing to the revenue of their host states? Do they enter into Northern States and occupy territories, including their residential apartments by force? Do they go along rape and kill their hosts? Does freedom of movement entail movement of cattle to destroy people’s farms and throw societies into acute hunger?

“May we also ask him: where was freedom of religion when Northern governors banned sale of alcohol and have been destroying people’s wares with reckless abandon?

“His childish and ethnic induced comparison clearly exposed his hatred for the Igbos who are known to be the major spare parts dealers in the North. This should not be taken for granted. We have lost total confidence in him as the AGF. We now know who to hold responsible for all the atrocities of herdsmen in our land.

“Indeed Nigerians and the international community now know those who have been supporting the activities of killer herdsmen and we are alerting the international community to mount close surveillance on him, he should be put on watchlist; this should not be taken for granted.”

The OYC told the Southern governors “not to waiver their stand as you have the full backing of the people. You should not be intimidated but go ahead to fully implement that ban. We have had enough suppression in the hands of bigots like Malami. Enough is enough, it is time for Southern Nigeria to walk to their talk.”