Malami the Chief Lawbreaker Who is the Minister of Justice – Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo

Pan Igbo socio-cultural group,

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has lambasted Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice for his unsavory comments against ban on open grazing, describing his statement as insidious and prejudicial.

Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, National Publicity Secretary of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group in a statement made in Enugu on Thursday said, “Malami is a chief law officer that twists the law at will.

He had in the past stated that ‘the rule of law is subservient to national security’. Malami had also condemned the Amotekun security outfit by the South-West and so on. In the words of Toyo Jimmy, Malami is a Chief Law Breaker.

“Malami knows that there has never been a report of a clash between the Southern motor spare parts sellers and the indigenous Northerners.

The motor spare parts sellers render their services to the populace from a shop or a shade and are in no way comparable to the Fulani herders who invade farmlands, destroy crops, debauch women, maim, abduct and kill”.

Ohanaeze said, “It is important to recall that in the glorious past, the peoples of Southern Nigeria had never had any problem with the conduct of the Fulani herdsmen.

They would trek with their cattle unmolested, from the far North to the South, sometimes a distance of about 1000 kilometers. They would also sell the cows as they moved from one location to the other.

To the Southerners, it was always as strange as it was curious that a boy of 12 years and pregnant women would endure the harsh weather and the risks of the wild forests fending cattle.

“Only very rarely, the cattle would stray and destroy the crops in the farm and they would sincerely apologize.

The apologies were taken in good faith. And, Nigeria was a country.

“A few years ago, the Fulani herdsmen became impudent and uncontrollably lionized. They would unleash their cattle on a farm and would maim and kill the owner of the farm, if he or she complained.

“In most cases, they would violate and debauch young girls and mothers before sending them to early graves.”