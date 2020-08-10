Malami Writes Buhari, Says He Was Already Rich Before Becoming Minister

Abubakar Malami, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, has written to Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, explaining the source of his wealth.

This follows calls for his removal over corruption allegations.

Malami informed the Ruler that he owned lucrative businesses before becoming a minister of the federation.

The Minister, in the letter, noted that he listed 27 properties in his asset declaration form submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau.

According to him, “Among other things, I owned lucrative business ventures of Rayhaan Hotels and Rayhaan Food & Drinks, both in Kano, since December 13, 2013, years before the 2015 election that saw to the victory of President Muhamadu Buhari as the President and long before I was appointed to be a Minister in the first term.”

The AGF has been under scrutiny following accusation made against him by Ibrahim Magu, suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

But he said the law “does not preclude me from gaining the fruit of my establishments.”

“I have commenced legal action against people who made the allegations against him,” he disclosed.