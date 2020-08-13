Malaysia: Man Bags 5 Months Imprisonment After Contravene Of #COVID19 Guidelines

An unidentified man has recently been sentenced to spend five months in jail, after he said to be guilty against accusation of contravening the laid down COVID-19 quarantine protocols.
The disclosure was recently confirmed during a press conference by the Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
According to him, “the offender neglected the country’s stay at home guideline and decided to open his restaurant. His action resulted to the closure of some villages in the country.
He stressed that the later cases of about 40 persons that tested positive was hugely linked to his decision of opening his restaurant when authorities said otherwise, as a result, he was fined 2,860 US dollars.
So far in the country, total of 9,129 cases of infected persons have been discovered, with 125 deaths recorded. The rapid rate of infected individuals made the country to initiate a lockdown that has so far seen the police make 23,000 arrest of offenders.
He stated further that the police are still working to get migrant workers and get them deported back to their country.