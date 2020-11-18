Malaysia Strikes Collaboration Deal with China Over COVID-19 Vaccine Development

By Onwuka Gerald
Malaysia on Wednesday announced that it has reached an agreement with China for both countries to join efforts and resources for development of effective and safe COVID-19 vaccine.
As part of the agreement, for period of five years, Malaysia will be allowed access to COVID-19 vaccines developed by its partner China.
Malaysia in a joint ministerial statement explained that, “The two countries will share knowledge and experience as well as efficient scientific research that will aid immensely vaccine development in both countries.
In a virtual ceremony, Malaysia’s Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin signed the deal with Chinese counterpart, Wang Zhigang.
A committee constituted by Foreign Affairs Ministers from both countries will oversee the level of cooperation and commitment shown by both countries.
Furthermore, the Malaysian Ministries stated that Malaysia and China will also be responsible for participation of their public and private sectors like universities and organizations in future projects.