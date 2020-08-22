Mali Coup: Thousands Of Citizens Gather To Celebrate Ousting Of President Ibrahim Keita

Sequel to the coup three days ago which saw the forceful removal of Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, opposition supporters flooded into Bamako’s central square on Friday to celebrate.

The revelers were warmly received and praised by the country’s new military rulers.

Thousands gathered in the capital’s Independence Square, the birthplace of a months-long protest movement, many of them draped in Mali’s national flag and blasting on vuvuzela horns.

They rallied three days after mutinying troops seized the country’s unpopular 75-year-old president, forced him to announce his resignation and unveiled a junta that would rule until a “transitional president” takes over.

Meanwhile, Along with the United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday condemned the recent ousting of Mali’s President, Boubacar Keita in a coup as dangerous to peaceful relations in West Africa.

In a brief statement, Buhari noted that the coup would have “grave consequences”, urging quick response from what he termed the “unconstitutional authority” to restore constitutional order.

He said:

“The events in Mali are great setbacks for regional diplomacy, with grave consequences for the peace and security of West Africa. It is time for the unconstitutional ‘authority’ in Mali to act responsibly and ensure restoration of constitutional order, peace and stability.

“Nigeria strongly supports the efforts of ECOWAS Chairman, President Mahamadou Issoufou, for wider regional and continental consultations with ECOWAS, the AU and the UN, and the adoption of strong measures to bring speedy resolution to the situation.

“A politically stable Mali is paramount and crucial to the stability of the sub-region. We must all join efforts, ECOWAS, the AU, the UN and other stakeholders, and work together until sanity returns to Mali with the restoration of Civil Administration”.

Latest Happenings In Brief:

Rebel Military through a planned coup on Tuesday, made the erstwhile President, Boubacar Keita declare his resignation from official duties. Keita later said he resigned to avoid the shed of innocent blood.

However, Malian’s Prime Minister, Boubou Cisse alongside Keita were taken into custody by the mutinous soldiers.

Keita’s downfall came after months of protests, staged by a loose coalition called the June 5 Movement, that were fuelled by anger at failures to stem a bloody jihadist insurgency, revive the economy and tackle corruption.