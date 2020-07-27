Mali Crisis: Buhari In A Virtual Extraordinary Meeting With ECOWAS Heads Of State

President Muhammadu Buhari is participating in a Virtual Extraordinary Session of Economic Community Of West African States, ECOWAS, Heads of State and Government.

The meeting was called to further deliberate on issues raised at last week’s Bamako meeting, in the region’s bid to finding a lasting solution to the crisis in Mali.

The crisis began in Mali after the court nullified results of 31 parliamentary seats in the polls in May announcing victory in favor of some other contenders,

The resistance group M5 is insisting that the declaration is as a result of a prompting from the incumbent President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita

They are also determined not to shift grounds unless the Constitutional Court be dissolved, and the President resigns, before they can allow peace return to the country.

Riots on July 10 led to the killing of some protesters by security agents, causing the crisis to spiral out of control, hence the intervention by ECOWAS.