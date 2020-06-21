Mali Protests: ECOWAS Calls For Re-run Of Local Elections

The ECOWAS has called on Mali to Re-run elections and urges for national dialogue after protests demanding the government to step down rages on in the the streets of Bamako.

Protesters around the city have called on the removal of President Ibrahim Keita.

The ECOWAS group led by the Nigerien Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kalla Ankourao calls on Mali to avoid violence as a means to solve the crisis and restore confidence between the parties.

The group also called for a review of the recently concluded parliamentary elections and Re-run the votes in the hotly contested areas.

The Elections held on March 29 sparked outrage and protests as Malians believe the elections were rigged towards the rulling party.

Opposition leader, Soumaila Cisse is believed to have been seized by Islamists Militants a day before the election.

President Keita was reelected in the 2018 elections for another five year term and had been struggling with a security crises amidst the politician tensions and a Coronavirus outbreak.

The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres called on ” all political leader to send a clear message to their supporters to exercise utmost restraint and to refrain from any action likely to fuel tensions”.