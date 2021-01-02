Mali’s Former PM, Modibo Keita Dies At 78

By Onwuka Gerald

Mali’s Interim Premier, Moctar Ouane on Saturday, announced the death of the country’s former prime minister, Modibo Keita.

Ouane however did not give details of the cause nor time of death for Keita, who served as Mali’s prime minister from 2015 to 2017.

Ouane took to his official Twitter handle to pay tribute to the deceased ex-PM.

His words, “the memory of a great servant of the state and of a man drenched in our ancestral values of integrity, honour and devotion.

Modibo Keita was one of six prime ministers to have served under President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who got gotten rid of in a coup in August.

Until his appointment as Mali’s prime minister, Modibo Keita had been the president’s representative for peace deals between the government and the Tuareg rebel groups declaring insurgency in the nothern parts of the country.

Modibo Keita who initially was a teacher, went on to hold various posts, which included minister and ambassador.