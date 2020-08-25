MambaMentality: Los Angeles Renames Street As Tribute To Kobe Bryant

The legacy of Basketball icon, Kobe Bryant lives on, as many reminisced on his achievements on August 24th(8/24).

The city of Los Angeles had declared 8/24 Kobe Bryant Day in 2016, shortly after his final season with the Lakers. The Board of Supervisors in Orange County followed suit earlier this month.

As celebrations of the Basketball legend’s like gains momentum, L.A. City Council member Herb Wesson announced Monday that a stretch of Figueroa Street will be named in Bryant’s honor.

“Figueroa St. will soon be Kobe Bryant Blvd. between Olympic & MLK.

Kobe’s legacy is bigger than basketball. #KobeBryantBlvd will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambamentality , anything is possible. – President of the Los Angeles City Council.

Bryant, who led the Lakers to five NBA championships and finished as the fourth-leading scorer in NBA history, died in a helicopter crash on January 26 along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others while traveling to a youth basketball game in Ventura County.

He was remembered Sunday by his wife, Vanessa, in an Instagram post; Lakers stars past and present gave exclusive interviews, and the Dodgers made a video tribute, wearing his jerseys before their game.

