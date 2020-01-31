Man, 18 docked for allegedly raping 70-year-old grandmother

Plateau State Police Command, on Friday, confirmed the arrest of an 18-year-old man, Luka, who allegedly raped his 70-year-old grandmother.

The police officer in charge of the case, Inspector Mulleng Alex, said Luka lives in Dangu-gu Village, Ampang West District of Mangu, Plateau.

Alex said the suspect has been charged and would soon appear before a High Court in Pankshin, Plateau for trial.

The police alleged the suspect, in his statement, said he attacked his grandmother in her room while sleeping.

“I was sexually charged and I couldn’t help myself at that moment and resorted to having sex with her.

“My grandmother cried for help but I overpowered her and had my way.

“She tried holding me down but I escaped and ran to a market where I push wheelbarrow for a living.

“I later saw a group of people who came after me, beat me up and handed me over to the police.

“It is the devil. I want my grandfather and the elders in my village to forgive me,” he said.

Also speaking, Mrs Mary Samuel said she heard the victim’s call for help while fetching water from a nearby tap.

”I was shocked at what I saw. I tried to hold him down but he escaped. I raised an alarm and he was later apprehended in a market where he works.

”I took a wrapper which was on the floor and covered the woman,” she said.