Man, 29 arraigned for defiling 3-yr-old girl

A 29-year-old man, Sesan Adeyele, was on Friday arraigned before an Osun State magistrates’ court sitting in Ifetedo for alleged defilement and threat to life of a three-year-old girl.

A police prosecutor, Sunday Osanyintuyi, informed the court that Adeyele committed the offence on February 18, 2020 around 11am at Ifetedo town, Osun State, when he unlawfully had carnal knowledge of the three-year-old girl.

Osanyintuyi explained that Adeyele unlawfully attempted to kill the victim, when he covered up her mouth with his hand.

The offences were said to have contravened Section 3(1), (2), of the Child’s Right, Laws of Osun, 2007 and 320 (1), 355 and 360 of the Criminal Code Laws of Osun, 2002.

After listening to the charge, the defendant pleaded not guilty to unlawful carnal knowledge, assault, defilement and threat to life.

His counsel, Yomi Ogunlola, urged the court to commit his client to bail and assured that Adeyele would provide reliable sureties.

The presiding magistrate, Joseph Owolabi, asked the counsel to file a formal bail application for the defendant.

He then ordered that the defendant be remanded in Ile-Ife Nigerian Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter till March 25, 2020 for hearing.