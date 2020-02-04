Man, 38 nabbed for allegedly defiling minor during vigil in Ondo

A 38-year-old man was on Monday apprehended by men of the Ondo State Police Command for allegedly taking advantage of a 13-year-old girl (name withheld) sexually.

The suspect identified as Olamide Awogbayi, was said to have lured the teenager to an uncompleted building where he committed the crime.

It was gathered that the incident happened on February 1, 2020, during a night vigil at one of the churches situated along Idanre road in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

According to a source, the parents of the victim raised the alarm that their daughter was missing after they could not find her during the church programme.

The source added that the incident threw the entire church into panic mood after which a search party was put together to locate the whereabouts of the girl.

He also stated that the victim was later found in the evening of February 2, 2020, in the uncompleted building where she was left all through the night by the suspected rapist after committing the crime.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Femi Joseph, stated that “On the 1/2/2020 at about 2300HRS in a church along Idanre-Akure road.

“The church was holding its vigil when one Olamide Awogbayi (M) age 38-year-old took the 13-year-old away to a nearby uncompleted building and defiled her in the early hours of the date the girl was declared to have been missing by the parents.

“The said suspect will be transferred soonest after preliminary investigation.”