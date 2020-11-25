Man Allegedly Beats Wife To Death In Ogun State

By Idowu Maryam

The family of Nike Opeifa has accused her husband, Mr Abayomi, a former worker in a hotel, of allegedly beating his wife to death in the Sango area of Ogun State.

It was gathered on Sunday when Abayomi prevented his late wife Nike from attending her elder brother’s child christening in Ibafo area of the Ogun state.

Abayomi later allowed his wife to attend the ceremony, refused her entry into the house when she returned home.

Pamilerin Adegoke, The deceased’s nephew said that Nike was beaten by Abayomi overnight, which led to her death and Abayomi dropped Nike’s corpse in the mortuary before informing the family of her death.

Pamilerin Adegoke added , “The couple had been married for over 11 years and they were in good terms and lived happily. But ever since Abayomi brought his family members to come stay with them, it has been problematic another. And Abayomi’s mum controls whatever happens in the house.

“Three days ago, my aunt told her husband that she was going for her elder brother’s child christening in Ibafo and Abayomi’s mum told him not to grant her permission to go, which led to an argument. He eventually allowed her to go for the ceremony.

“She got to Ibafo around 6pm and could not go back home because it was late. she called her husband to inform him of the situation.

By the time she got back home the following morning, he did not allow her into the house. she called her family members to inform them about the situation but was told to take things easy with him and his family.

“My aunt’s mum called Abayomi to ask him why he didn’t allow her inside the house. Immediately after the call, thats when he allowed her in, only for him to call the family later to inform us that Nike died overnight and when we asked him what happened to her, he said she took poison.

“We were surprised to hear that because she had never thought of taking poison over the years that they had been having problems, so why would she take poison because of a night’s argument. Abayomi had deposited her corpse in the mortuary before he called the family, and he went to report at the police station that his wife committed suicide, which is never possible. My aunt’s death has affected the family and it’s been messy for everyone.”

The matter was reported at the Onipanu police division.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said, “A case of suicide was reported by the husband, who said his wife drank an insecticide taken from her provision store that is in front of their house and died shortly. The police went to the scene to take photographs and took the corpse to the mortuary for autopsy, but after that, the woman’s family came and alleged that it was the husband, who killed the wife because they quarrelled on why she would sleepover at her brother’s place.

“The man is in custody and investigation is ongoing and the case will be transferred to the state CID for proper investigation and to be sure if the man had a hand in the death of the woman.”