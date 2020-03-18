0 comments

Man Alleges Suspected #COVID-19 Patient Mingling With People In Katsina

The scourge of coronavirus across the world has killed at least 100,000 people, and still counting.

Jackson Ude, in a tweet said: “CORONAVIRUS IN BUHARI’S STATE OF KATSINA. One Prof AbdulRashid Safana of Dutsinma, who recently returned from Malaysia is suspected to have Coronavirus.”

“Test conducted at the FUDMA clinic showed elements of the virus. He is home to his wife and 9 children and relating with people,” Ude alleged.

Seun Adeuyi


