Man arrested for allegedly defiling stepdaughter in Osun

The Osun State Police Command on Monday said it had commenced investigation into the allegations of rape of a minor against one Sesan, who was accused of having the carnal knowledge of a three-year-old girl, said to be his stepdaughter.

The mother of the victim, Adediran Shola, a resident of Ifetedo, was said to have reported the incident at a police station in the town, saying she left the victim with the suspect and went to her farm.

Upon her return, it was learnt that Shola observed that the victim had been defiled and rushed the girl to the University of Medical Science Teaching Hospital, Ondo, for examination.

Spokesperson for the Osun Command, Folasade Odoro, said the suspect had been arrested and was being detained at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Bureau.

She said, “The Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, has directed a thorough investigation into the case.”

Odoro said anyone found culpable would be made to face consequences of their action.