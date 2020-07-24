Man Bags 12 Months Jail Term For Cyber Fraud, Marriage Certificate Falsification

Man gets twelve months sentence to prison by a Federal High Court in Osogbo, Osun State for attempted fraud and marriage certificate falsification.

The defendant, Olalekan Ibosiola who also is a father of two is current being indicted on a four count charge for attempted fraud, forgery and sending obscene contents.

A prosecutor from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), AbduRasheed Sulaeman, revealed that sometime in June 2019, the defendant was caught with a Federal High Court certificate of marriage with an April 22, 2017 date on it, in which the defendant agreed that the certificate was not genuine.

“We also caught him with an Affidavit that was also forged bearing the title, A confirmation of Affidavit of claims and Fact/Probate Inheritance. Also carrying the date that was seen on the forged certificate of marriage.

Responding, the defendant pleaded guilty to all charges and opted for a bargaining plea.

Judge presiding over the case, Justice Peter Lifu sentenced him to a year imprisonment from July the month he was detained by EFCC. The Judge also stated the iPhone and Laptop that was confiscated from him be sold and money deposited to the single treasury account of the Federal Government.

Justice Lifu further said that the EFCC should do well to return the 450USD that was recovered from the defendant to the rightful owner.