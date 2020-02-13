Man Beats Wife To Death Over N5,000 In Benue

The Benue State Police command has arrested a man identified as Ejiro Patrick for reportedly beating his wife to death during a heated argument at their residence in Tyomu community of Makurdi, the state capital.

An eyewitness alleged that the man refused to heed to his neighbour’s plea while beating his wife. He said;

“Neighbours tried in vain to pacify the man from beating his wife, it was when all efforts failed that one of the neighbours went and brought the police.

“Unfortunately, by the time police arrived at the scene, the woman’s lifeless body was on the ground.

“It was the police and some neighbours that rushed the woman to the teaching hospital where she was confirmed dead and from there police whisked the husband away.”

Police spokesperson in the state, Catherine Anene confirmed the incident and also disclosed that the suspect is from Delta State while his late wife is from Benue.

Anene said;

“A victim was rushed to Benue State University Teaching Hospital but was confirmed dead. The victim was also seen bleeding from the nostrils.

“The man is 42 years old, a fisherman, the suspect is from Delta while the wife is from Benue.

“The reason for the violence that ended up at the riverside was that the wife sold some items for the family and did not remit 5000 naira.

“Suspect is in police custody as the investigation is still in progress.”