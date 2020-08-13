Man Calls Wife Prostitute, Urges Court To Disband Marriage

“The height of my wife’s act in carrying out prostitution activities is overwhelming, as I have seen her on many occasions with her proposed lovers”.

This were the words of one Abdullateef Babatunde who recently complained to an Ile-Tuntun Customary Court in Ibadan to disband the amalgamation with his wife, as she has child that doesn’t belong to him.

Presiding over the case, the Court’s President, Chief Henry Agbaje before Babatunde’s complain, antecedently got that of his wife, who allegedly addressed her husband as a cruel person.

Babatunde went to same court and divulged that his wife continues with her adulterous and preposterous acts, despite the complain he gave to her parents, who said they will advice her.

“I once caught her with one of her lovers and I decided to give her space, thinking she would change for good.

“To my very surprise, it got worse, as she now entertains a son for her lover.

On her part, Babatunde’s wife, Omotayo stressed that her husband doesn’t show much required care and affection to her. He continuously gives money to me, saying that I should terminate the life of child I carry inside.

“After I gave birth, he left us for more than two years, returned and seeked for divorce. The request was however acknowledged by our parents”, she added.