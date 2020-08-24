Man Cries Out, As Special Anti-Cultism Squad In Enugu, Allegedly Demands N100,000 For Release Of His Brother Detained Illegally
A Nigerian Man has taken to Twitter to cry out for help, following the arrest of his 17-year-old brother, who was allegedly picked up at a barbing saloon in Tarzan, Onitsha, on Sunday morning, by the Special Anti-Cultisim Squad and taken to their Headquarters in Enugu State.
See thread below:
