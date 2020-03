A Man, on Wednesday, took to his twitter handle, @Sphinx_Diff to narrate how he was brutally harassed by two men of the Nigerian Police.

He said he was accused of being an armed robber, “and was trying to snatched his riffle.”

See the thread below:

I Know nothing wuld be done abt this, because I am nt the son of a Governor or president or any politician. Bt I was brutally harassed by 2 men of @PoliceNG Who claimed I was an armed robber nd was trying 2 snatch his riffle. #policebrutality #EndSarsNow #Covid19Out #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OMZ3Qw4os0 — Sphinx (@Sphinx_Diff) March 25, 2020

And asked him why I would want to snatch his riffle perhaps I expected an apology from him for his riffle hitting me. In the cause of the argument, uncle said I was an armed robber who wanted to snatch his gun. #Police #PoliceBrutality #COVID19 #Covid19Out — Sphinx (@Sphinx_Diff) March 25, 2020

Trying to dodge from trouble, I told my brother to pick up d glasses nd let's leave there, dat they were probably drunk. When he heard that, he Hit me hard on d head with a punch (with a ring on) pulled my cap and threw it on d ground. #PoliceBrutality #CoronaVirusInNigeria — Sphinx (@Sphinx_Diff) March 25, 2020

Having missed, this dude now turned to me pointing the gun at me so I Jejely raised my hands up and knelt down. That was when he hit me with the nose of his gun and they both started beating me. #CoronaVirusInNigeria #Police #PoliceBrutality #Covid19Out — Sphinx (@Sphinx_Diff) March 25, 2020

John Utakah and his Friend must Pay for what they did to me. Imagine if that Bullet had him my brother…. I will be a victim of another #PoliceBrutality ? No…. Not in this Time and age#CoronaVirusInNigeria #Covid19Out #Police — Sphinx (@Sphinx_Diff) March 25, 2020