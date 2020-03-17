Man Cries Out, Says His Female Boss Sacked Him Because He Refused To Sleep With Her

A man by the name Penjamin Franklin has cried out about how he was victimized at work and later sacked because he refused his boss’s sexual advances.

Penjamin said on his twitter handle, @Cashmase, that when his boss first came to him and whispered in his ears that he is young and lucky, he never really took it seriously.

He said just when he thought a definite end has come to the advances, he got called up and shown his way out because of some trumped on underperformance.

Got fired for not giving into my girl boss’s sexual advances. Why is it ok for women to do this and get away with it but men need clear evidence? pic.twitter.com/rg9ylt5nmv — Penjamin Franklin (@Cashmase) March 12, 2020

Benjamin said it is in his record that he always comes to work early when he should be and has never left any reason for anyone to doubt his work ethics and high-level responsibility.

The man said he has told his lawyer about everything that happened. However, he added that if it were sexual harassment against a female, it may be more believable.