Man Dies After Car Runs Into Bus Shuttle In West Midlands

A 30-year-old man has currently lost his life after car came off the road and ran straight into a bus shelter in Dudley, West Midlands, United Kingdom.

Efforts made by emergency services (paramedics) alongside a passer-by in resuscitating the victim of the accident, proved abortive as he died right on the scene.

The accident, happening around 11:30pm saw a driver loosing control of his ford car, came off the road and plunged directly into a bus shuttle positioned just across the road on Friday.

A Police spokesman for West Midlands confirming the incident said no other car was said to be involved in the accident, even as the police are still investigating further about what happened.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes of collision investigation units, said the road has been closed at the moment, saying further that “we are still in early stages of our investigations”.

“We feel for the man and hope and pray the family recovers from the shock of loosing a loved one, meanwhile we will continue seeking for more leads as to circumstances surrounding the incident”, he said.

“We therefore urge members of the public that in one way or another witnessed the incident to not hesitate in giving us information that will further help with the investigation”.