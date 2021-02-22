Man Dies In Abuja Fatal Accident

A man identified as Mohammed Etsu Umar was on Sunday night killed in a fatal road accident in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Details of the incident were still sketchy as the time of filing this report, but it was gathered that the accident occurred along Kado-Life Camp Roundabout in Abuja.

TheBreakingTimes gathered that the man works for the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF).

This medium also gathered that the deceased wedding was supposed to be next month (March).

Below is a screenshot taken from is Facebook page: