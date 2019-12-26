Man dies in US ICE deten after leaving Nigeria in 2017

Nigerian immigrant in the United States, Anthony Akinyemi, has been reported dead 24 hours after he arrived at a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in the Mid-Atlantic state of Maryland. Mr Akinyemi, 56, died on Saturday after he was found unresponsive in his prison cell at the Worcester County Jail in Snow Hill, Maryland, the ICE said in a statement made available to APO, a public relations firm on Wednesday. According to the report, the official cause of death was not immediately determined, but authorities believe Mr Akinyemi killed himself less than 24 hours after he arrived at the ICE custody. Officials at the ICE also said late Mr Akinyemi entered the U.S. lawfully on a non-immigrant visa in 2017 but did not comply with the terms of his admission.