Man in police net for allegedly drugging neighbour to death

Police in Zuba Division of the FCT has arrested a middle aged man in the area over allegation of giving a substance to his neigbour which he drank and eventually died.

It was learnt that the accused person, Muhammad Lawan, a trader at the fruit market in Zuba, Abuja, gave the substance known in local parlance as Zakami, to the late person, named Ibrahim Rabo, last Sunday.

A witness who spoke on condition of anonymity alleged that the victim lost consciousness a few hours after taking the substance.

“He was kept in isolation for two days, where he was given a drip but he never recovered,” he said, adding that the victim, died on Tuesday, and was buried the same day.

Breaking Times learnt that, following the incidence, all the Zakami plants, from which the substance was extracted, around a valley close to the market were destroyed, while the matter was reported to the police.

When contacted, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Zuba CSP Muhammad Yahaya, confirmed the incident, adding that action would be taken after thorough investigation.