Man Loses 14-Year-Old Son To Electrocution In Abuja

A man named Augustine Ezeh has narrated how he lost his 14-year-old son, Ekene Emmanuel Ezeh to electrocution on Wednesday, April 8, in the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, Abuja.

Ekene who was a student of Government Secondary School (GSS) Abaji, was found foaming from his mouth and nose, when his Dad rushed to the location of the incident.

According to Mr. Ezeh, when he arrived at the scene, he got shocked as well because of the contact he made with his son when he grabbed his body. So he resorted to pushing Ekene down with a wooden bench.

The bereaved said his son gave up a ghost on their way to Abaji General Hospital.

Confirming the incident, he said he suspects that the naked wire which passed through a zinc covering the small house where his son was found was what shocked him.

In a very touching post on Facebook, Jude Ezeh, the elder brother of the deceased announced Ekene’s death.

He wrote:

“On sept.30th 2006 at exactly 7:25pm I got a call from home that my mom had put to bed a bouncing baby boy. I jumped up with tears of joy thanking God for gifting me with a brother atlast.

“But today April,08 2020 death took you away from us.it’s so painful we lost you to the cold hands of death.

“I miss u my only brother EZEH EKENE EMMANUEL. Rest with the lord till we meet to part no more. Goodnight brother.”