Man Narrates How His Mum Died Because He Rufused To Give Police Officers A Bribe

The topic of the Nigerian Police taking bribe is no surprise to us. Several cases of police officers taking money from citizens have been recently reported and has especially risen during this lockdown.
A Nigerian man named Peter Ugavah took to his twitter account to narrate how his mother died because some police officers insisted he paid them a certain amount of money before they allow him to pass while transporting his sick mum to the hospital.
Peter explained that while he was on his way to the hospital, the police officers refused him passage even after he explained to them that his mum was sick, the officers insisted that he sat down and wait after he refused to pay them the sum of N20,000.
Peter said that the Rivers State Government contacted him concerning the death of his mum ,but he decided to clear the air that it was not the fault of the Rivers State Task force but the fault of the Police.
Peter expressed his sadness at the recent recurrence of death which is not caused by Covid19 but due to the lock down.
See tweets below