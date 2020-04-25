Man Narrates How His Mum Died Because He Rufused To Give Police Officers A Bribe

The topic of the Nigerian Police taking bribe is no surprise to us. Several cases of police officers taking money from citizens have been recently reported and has especially risen during this lockdown.

A Nigerian man named Peter Ugavah took to his twitter account to narrate how his mother died because some police officers insisted he paid them a certain amount of money before they allow him to pass while transporting his sick mum to the hospital.

Peter explained that while he was on his way to the hospital, the police officers refused him passage even after he explained to them that his mum was sick, the officers insisted that he sat down and wait after he refused to pay them the sum of N20,000.

Peter said that the Rivers State Government contacted him concerning the death of his mum ,but he decided to clear the air that it was not the fault of the Rivers State Task force but the fault of the Police.

Peter expressed his sadness at the recent recurrence of death which is not caused by Covid19 but due to the lock down.

See tweets below

I am in pains right now , I have now become an orphan all because of this lock down.

My mom would not have died if we had arrived at the hospital early enough. I even offered to make a transfer these officers refused, thy said it will be traceable , they needed cash . — peterside the 4th (@peterugavah) April 25, 2020

So many lives is being lost daily due to this lock down and sadly it is not covid 19 that is killing them. The anger I feel right now is totally overwhelming — peterside the 4th (@peterugavah) April 25, 2020

I have been contacted by the Rivers state government. Pls I want to make it clear. It is not @NyesomWlKE task force that is responsible for this, Its members of the @PoliceNG and the matter has been taken up.

Thank you to everyone for your condolences . God bless you. — peterside the 4th (@peterugavah) April 25, 2020