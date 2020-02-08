Man O’War official murders colleague over N1,000 debt

Police in Ogun State have arrested a Man O’war volunteer, Toyeeb Daodu, for allegedly beating his colleague, Ibrahim Aliu, to death in Ope-Ilu, Ifo Local Government Area.

Breaking Times learnt that the incident happened around 7pm on Thursday following an altercation between the duo over N1,000.

Daodu, 19, had reportedly borrowed the sum from Aliu some days ago but failed to repay it promised, prompting Daodu to mount pressure on him.

Aliu was said to have asked for the money when he met Daodu at a bus stop in the area and he (Daodu) angrily settled the debt.

Afterwards, he reportedly told Aliu to leave the spot, but the latter declined. The suspect resorted to violence punching Aliu in the chest.

A police source said the victim fell and was rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.

“It was money that led to this tragedy. The suspect owed the victim N1,000 which he did not return on time. Because the victim was pestering him, he paid the money in anger.

“They were both at a bus stop that evening. He asked the victim to leave after paying the debt. In the ensuing argument, he pummelled the young man who became unconscious immediately and died afterwards. They were both Man O’War volunteers.”

Breaking Times learnt that the police at the Agbado Division were alerted to the incident.

A police team led by the Divisional Police Officer, SP Kehinde Kuranga, mobilised to the scene and arrested the suspect.

It was gathered that the corpse was deposited in a morgue in Ifo.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

He said, “We learnt they were fighting over N1,000. The suspect has been arrested and the Commissioner of Police has directed that the case should be transferred to the homicide section.”