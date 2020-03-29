Man Raises Alarm Over “Couple Of Guys” Showing Symptoms Of Corona Virus

A Twitter user took to his Twitter account today to ask for the help of the Lagos State Government and the NCDC in locating some people who are showing signs of the dreaded disease.

” please we have a situation here at Awoyaya before Lakowe in ibeju-Lekki LGA, Lagos State. A couple of guys are showing symptoms of COVID-19 like coughs,fever, chest pain and sneezing. Please kindly come and pick their samples for a test. This is urgent. Please Please” @makavelli55664 tweeted today

