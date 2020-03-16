0 comments

Man says Covid-19 has already swept through the continent of Africa

As coronavirus continues to evolve across the globe, Africa, so far, has been spared the infection rates witnessed in countries such as China, Italy, Iran and France.

An African twitter user, @DavidHundeyin, on Sunday, tweeted: ” LOL I am now willing to bet that COVID-19 has already swept through Africa and we simply didn’t notice because it passed by like a flu for most of us.

“That is the only logical explanation. Not racial immunity or weather. We survived the damn coronavirus already🤣

“I came back from Dubai in January with a hacking dry cough and sore throat plus a fever. Classic COVID-19 symptoms.

“I self medicated and it went away. This was 4 months after it had already gotten loose in Wuhan and a full month before we heard about it. This thing came!”

