Man Sentenced To 30 Months In Prison For Stalking, Sending Threatening Letters To Taylor Swift

A man who hails from Austin, Texas has been sentenced by a Federal judge to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to have stalked pop singer, Taylor Swift.

The culprit, Eric Swarbrick in a complaint filled in court on September 16, attested to have also sent emails and threatening letters to the musician’s former record label, Big Machine Group.

As contained in the letter presented to the court, it was said that Swarbrick sent more than 40 letters, emails requesting that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the label introduce him to Swift.

He later became serious and threatened further by personally delivering the letters to Nashville.

Swarbrick confessed to his desires to rape, then kill the singer and after that, take his own life in presence of her label staff.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift on speaking on her experiences of having a stalker, said it is unfortunate that websites has posted every home address I have ever had, and in return has made stalkers to set targets on my personal life.