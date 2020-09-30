Man Sentenced To Seven Years In Prison For N30 Million Fraud In Lagos

The Lagos State High Court Igbosere has sentenced a fraudster, Tunde Martins to seven years imprisonment for committing a N30 Million Fraud offence.

Justice Josephine of the Court presided over the case and was responsible for carrying out the sentence.

The culprit collected the money as loan from Diamond Bank Plc, with Certificate of Occupancy that was forged.

After collecting the loan, he refused to pay back the borrowed money.

Himself and Company, Central Global Limited were sometime in 2018 arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on three count charge involving obtaining by false pretence, forgery as well as use of false documents.

The convict however, pleaded not guilty to all the accusations.

Meanwhile, Anita Imo who is the prosecuting council during his trial, submitted vital documents and five witnessed to testify against the culprit.

Justice Oyefeso on September 23, 2020 found him guilty but decided to adjourn ruling to Monday, 28 September.

The Judge however sentenced him to seven years imprisonment and directed his company to remit every money collected back to Diamond Bank Plc.